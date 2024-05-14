High security set up at Strong Rooms as Loksabha Polls Conclude in Telangana

As the Loksabha polling process for 2024 concluded in Telangana, a strong police presence has been established at strong rooms across the state to ensure the safety of EVMs and VVPAT, Central forces have been deployed at the strong rooms, and a three-tier security system has been arranged to prevent any unauthorized access.

Counting centers and strong rooms are under constant surveillance with round-the-clock CCTV cameras to monitor any suspicious activities. Additionally, section 144 has been imposed at the strong rooms to maintain law and order. Security has been further enhanced with the presence of both central and state forces, along with firefighters on standby.

The polling process started at 7 am and continued until 6 pm, with some polling booths staying open until 11 pm to accommodate voters who were still in line after the official closing time. As a result, a total of 64.74 percent polling has been recorded across the state.

With high security measures in place at the strong rooms and a successful completion of the polling process, authorities are now focused on ensuring a transparent and fair counting process for the upcoming election results in Telangana.