Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
High security set up at Strong Rooms as Loksabha Polls Conclude in Telangana
As the Loksabha polling process for 2024 concluded in Telangana, a strong police presence has been established at strong rooms across the state to...
As the Loksabha polling process for 2024 concluded in Telangana, a strong police presence has been established at strong rooms across the state to ensure the safety of EVMs and VVPAT, Central forces have been deployed at the strong rooms, and a three-tier security system has been arranged to prevent any unauthorized access.
Counting centers and strong rooms are under constant surveillance with round-the-clock CCTV cameras to monitor any suspicious activities. Additionally, section 144 has been imposed at the strong rooms to maintain law and order. Security has been further enhanced with the presence of both central and state forces, along with firefighters on standby.
The polling process started at 7 am and continued until 6 pm, with some polling booths staying open until 11 pm to accommodate voters who were still in line after the official closing time. As a result, a total of 64.74 percent polling has been recorded across the state.
With high security measures in place at the strong rooms and a successful completion of the polling process, authorities are now focused on ensuring a transparent and fair counting process for the upcoming election results in Telangana.