Final Voter Turnout Figures for Telangana LS Elections Released by ECI

According to the ECI, the overall voter turnout in Telangana was 64.93%. Among the 17 constituencies, Bhongir emerged at the top with a 76.47% turnout, while Hyderabad lagged at the bottom with only 46.08% polling. Apart from Bhongir, nine other constituencies recorded over 70% polling: Khammam (75.19%), Zahirabad (74.54%), Medak (74.38%), Nalgonda (73.78%), Adilabad (72.96%), Karimnagar (72.33%), Mahbubnagar (71.54%), Nizamabad (71.5%), and Mahabubabad (70.68%). On the contrary, both Hyderabad and Secunderabad registered less than 50% of polling, confined to 46.08% and 48.11%, respectively. The polling percentages in other constituencies were as follows: Nagarkurnool (68.86%), Warangal (68.29%), Peddapalle (67.88%), Chevella (55.45%), and Malkajgiri (50.12%).

Within these Lok Sabha segments, 10 constituencies recorded more than 80% polling among their Assembly constituencies. Narsapur emerged with the highest polling percentage at 83.73%, followed by Munugode (83.51%), Palair (83.3%), Alair (82.52%), Bhongir (81.74%), Madhira (81.3%), Wyra (80.56%), Aswaraopeta (80.36%), Dubbak (80.22%), and Sathupalle (80%). Furthermore, the polling percentage exceeded 70% in 61 Assembly constituencies. However, it was less than 50% in 10 Assembly segments under Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and Chevella.

The Assembly constituencies with less than 50% polling are Malakpet (38.3%), Yakutpura (42.7%), Serilingampally (43.11%), Chandrayangutta (45.19%), Musheerabad (45.25%), Nampally (45.37%), Jubilee Hills (45.69%), Lal Bahadur Nagar (46.11%), Kukatpally (47.32%), Uppal (47.91%), Charminar (48.53%), Bahadurpura (48.7%), Goshamahal (49%), Quthbullapur (49.1%), Sanathnagar (49.41%), and Khairatabad (49.8%)