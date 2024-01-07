Live
- Guntur: Govt giving top priority to housing
- Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao assures to resolve issues of transgenders
- Two lawyers among 8 accused arrested, sent to police custody
- Botsa Satyanarayana assures to solve municipal staff demands, urges to call off strike
- India's Metro network to become world's 2nd largest, leaving US behind
- Maritime India Vision 2030 drives ambitious plan to transform ports
- Sanitation staff obstructs coolies
- Bangladesh polls: Sheikh Hasina casts vote in Dhaka City College
- Take measures to promote Telugu: Haribabu
- DLSA Secretary inspects district jail
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 07 January, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 07 January, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,400.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
