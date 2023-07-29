Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
Just In
WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on July 29, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on July 29: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,250 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,260.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS