Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 19, 2023
- Gill, Iyer, Ravindra, Head, Jansen: World Cup debutants who made headlines
- Vizianagaram: LED screen set up for World Cup finals
- Tirumala: Srivaru presents ornaments worth Rs 2.5 cr to Sri Padmavathi
- KSRTC bags prestigious SKOCH National Award for innovative Insurance Scheme
- Vijayawada: Intercollegiate football tournament begins
- BJP opposes TTD funding for corporation works
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2023
- 10 wins in a row: Looking back at Team India's dream run
- THE UNSTOPPABLE ‘MEN IN BLUE’
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 19, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 19 November: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,700 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,790.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS