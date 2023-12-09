Live
- Government should take responsibility for cyclone loss: BJP
- Rajamahendravaram: Annual conference of APDF tomorrow
- OpenAI working with ex-Twitter India head to navigate AI landscape: report
- I.N.D.I.A block a non-entity in Kerala
- Damage due to cyclone Chandrababu Naidu flays govt for failure to take precautionary measures
- BRS chief KCR elected as leader of legislative party in assembly
- Limitations of Microsoft Edge Copilot AI in Summarizing YouTube Videos
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Submarine Day’ celebrated at ENC
- Star Cement in Rs 22,000-cr capex drive
- Bulls gallop as RBI ups growth prediction
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 09 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 09 December: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,850 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,100 with a hike of Rs. 170.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 77,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS