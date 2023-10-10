Live
- BJP Kisan Morcha celebrates decision with farmers
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders go door-to-door
- Health to door step workers of TN seeks performance-based incentives
- Wanaparthy: Former Minister rallies farmers at power substation
- Mahabubnagar: New GP building inaugurated
- Will besiege Gandhi bhavan
- Power crisis Karnataka; JD(S) demands release of white paper
- Wanaparthy district gears up for elections
- CP tells cops to follow EC’s directions
- Kisan Grameen Mela gets underway in Karimnagar
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 10 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surges.
Gold rates in Delhi on 10 October: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 53,500 with a surge of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 58,350 with a surge of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 72,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS