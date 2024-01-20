Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 20 January, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,850 with a hike of Rs. 300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,100 with a hike of Rs. 330.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS