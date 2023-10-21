Live
- PM Modi lauds 'relentless dedication' of police personnel on Police Commemoration Day
- Deve Gowda's faux pas lands Kerala JD (S) in fix
- Group insurance amount to slain K'taka cops hiked from Rs 20L to Rs 50L: Siddaramaiah
- Indian rocket to test crew escape system lifts off successfully after delays
- Indian apple varieties & its health benefits
- Telangana: Cheruku Sudhakar to join BRS today in the presence of KTR
- Paderu: Fever grips tribals in Madrabu village
- Hyderabad: HMR–Metro Fest begins
- Vijayawada: Gold worth Rs 55.34 lakh smuggled seized
- Hyderabad: Durga Puja in DRDO township
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 21 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 21 October: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,550 with a hike of Rs. 700 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,690 with a hike of Rs. 780.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS