Live
- Challenges in Implementing POSH Policy in Workplaces
- Will Sukumar "Quit cinema"?
- BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed board member in new Asian body; Lovlina part of Athletes' Commission
- Jharkhand declares seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh
- Weather alert: AP to receive rains today as low pressure in Bay of Bengal weakens
- Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th
- History will be kinder: Singh's final words as PM resurface a decade later as India mourns its loss
- Eminent cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya performs rare surgery. Blood had clotted in brain
- Indian smartphone market poised for 6 pc growth in 2025 amid PLI push
- Foundation stone laid for Warangal Press Club boundary wall
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 27 December, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi on 27 December, 2024 surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 71,650 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 78,150.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 92,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned
prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.