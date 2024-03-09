Live
Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 09 March, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 09!March, 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 60,250 with a hike of Rs. 160 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 65,740 with a hike of Rs. 170.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 79,100 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.