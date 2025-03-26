Live
- BofA downgrades Zomato and Swiggy, cites slowing growth, high competition
- TN govt lists measures to tackle rising heatwave risk
- SC asks U’khand govt to pay Rs 1 cr to wife of doc killed on duty
- AAP: ‘Hawa hawai’ Budget’, baseless and unrealistic
- World Championship Medallist Simranjit Kaur, Dominant Jaismine Storm into Semifinals at 8th Women’s Nationals
- How lifestyle choices affect women’s cancer risks
- Political Uproar Over Class 10 Exam Paper Leak: KTR Faces Allegations
- Rs 1,500-cr plan for Yamuna cleaning, sewage management
- Delhi govt to relocate Tihar jail, allocates Rs 10 cr for survey
- Hyderabad: GHMC Takes Action, Demolition of Unauthorised Floors in Nalandanagar
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 26 March 2025
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates today surged in Hyderabad on 26 March, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 81,950 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 89,400 with a hike of Rs. 110.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,10,100 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.