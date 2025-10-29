Live
- Amazon to Cut About 14,000 Corporate Jobs as AI Drives Big Shift
- Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal
- UPI transactions in India jump 35 pc in H1 2025, touch Rs 143 lakh crore: Report
- Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record
- India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes
- FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations
- India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026
- Cloud-seeding activity in Delhi put on hold due to low moisture, says IIT Kanpur
- Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 29 October, 2025
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates today surged in Hyderabad on 29 October, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,11,450 with a hike of Rs. 700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,21,580 with a hike of Rs. 760
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,66,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,20,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,30,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.