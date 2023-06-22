Live
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashed, check the rates on June 22, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Vijayawada slashed today.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on June 22: Gold rates in Vijayawada have been slashed today. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,700 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has also been stable and is trading at Rs. 59,670.
While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is at Rs. 76,500 per kilogram with a slash of Rs. 2100.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
