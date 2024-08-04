Live
- Affordable Art India Makes Its Debut in Hyderabad
- Organ donation is incomparable as it gives life to others: TTD JEO Gowthami
- Review meeting on annual Brahmotsavams held
- TTD announces Annual Brahmotsavams from October 4
- Iulia Vantur, says she learnt Hindi in ‘most beautiful’ way through ‘music’
- Enhancing Cultural Heritage: Understanding the Value Chain and Supply Chain
- Silk India Handloom Expo-2024 begins
- Melody song from Pan-India Movie ‘Devara’ featuring NTR and Janhvi Kapoor releasing on August 5
- UP to achieve 'one district, one medical college' goal soon: CM
- Environmental factors play a greater role in disease risk than genetics: Study
Just In
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashed
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 04, August, 2024 slashed. Going by the rates today slashed, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 64,700 with a fall of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 70,580 with a fall of Rs. 110
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is at Rs. 90,900 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.