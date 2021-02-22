Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 22 February 2021

Gold rate today on 22 February 2021: Gold rates have hiked slightly at all major cities on Monday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,190 with a hike of Rs. 10. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,410 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,440 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,770 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 280 increase and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,750 with a decrease of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,560 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,310 with a hike of Rs. 10 and Rs. 150. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,130, and Rs. 46,130 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,400 Rs. 49,430 Rs.69,000 Chennai Rs. 43,760 Rs. 47,740 Rs.73,800 Kolkata Rs. 45,550 Rs. 48,300 Rs.69,000 Mumbai Rs. 45,130 Rs. 46,130 Rs.69,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.