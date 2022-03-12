Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 12 March 2022

Gold rates today, 12 March 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai remain choppy. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 48,400 with a fall of Rs. 1600 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,800 with a fall of Rs 1750. The gold rate in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 48,940 with a fall of Rs. 1350 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,390 with a fall of Rs. 1490.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,800. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 48,400 with a fall of Rs. 1600 and Rs. 52,800 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 1750. The silver rates have been at Rs. 70,300 in Delhi, Kolkata, and in Mumbai it is 70,300 and the silver rate in Chennai is at Rs. 74,700.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.





City 22 carat gold 10gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs. 70,300 Chennai Rs. 48,400 Rs. 53,390 Rs. 74,700 Kolkata Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs. 74,700 Mumbai Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs. 70,300



