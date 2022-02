Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 16 February 2022

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,410 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50.630 with a hike of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,410 with a hike of Rs 110 and Rs. 50,630 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 120. The silver rates have been at Rs. 63,000 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 68,200.