Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 21 August 2021
Gold rates today, 21 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have fall down. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,400 and with a surge of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,620 with a hike of Rs. 170. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,650 with a hike of Rs. 160 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,710 with a fall of Rs. 170.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 46,400
Rs. 50,62
Rs.62,200
Chennai
Rs. 44,650
Rs. 48,710
Rs.67,000
Kolkata
Rs. 46,580
Rs. 49,280
Rs.62,200
Mumbai
Rs. 46,400
Rs. 47,400
Rs.62,200