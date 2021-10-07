Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai drops - 07 October 2021
Gold rates today, 07 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,750 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,910.
Gold rates today, 07 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been been choppy. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,750 with a fall of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,910 with a fall of Rs 170. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 43,920 with a fall of Rs. 130 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,910 with a fall of Rs. 150.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 45,750
Rs. 49,910
Rs.60,700
Chennai
Rs 43,920
Rs. 47,910
Rs.64,900
Kolkata
Rs. 46,000
Rs. 48,700
Rs.60,700
Mumbai
Rs. 45,680
Rs. 46,680
Rs. 60,700