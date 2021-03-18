Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 18 March 2021

Gold rate today on 18 March 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,830. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,160. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,380 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 110 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,230 with a of Rs. 120 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,270 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,910. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,970 and Rs. 44,970 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an increase of Rs. 130





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,150 Rs. 48,160 Rs.67,300 Chennai Rs. 42,380 Rs. 46,230 Rs.71,600 Kolkata Rs. 44,270 Rs. 46,910 Rs.67,300 Mumbai Rs. 43,970 Rs. 44,970 Rs.67,300

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.