Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 26 June 2021

Gold rates today on 26 June 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,150 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,250. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,340 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 60 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,390 with a slash of Rs. 50.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,660 per 10 grams of 22 carats without change and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,210. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,120 and Rs. 47,120 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 70.

Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,400 with a hike of Rs. 300.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,150 Rs. 50,250 Rs.68,300 Chennai Rs. 44,340 Rs. 48,390 Rs.73,400 Kolkata Rs. 46,660 Rs. 49,210 Rs.68,300 Mumbai Rs. 46,120 Rs. 47,120 Rs.68,300



