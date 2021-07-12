Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remain choppy on 12 July 2021

Gold rates today on 12 July 2021: Gold rates today in Delhi remained stable and hiked at other cities Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,910 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,960. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,380 with a hike of Rs. 10.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grand of 22 carats at Rs. 47,360 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,060 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,810 and Rs. 47,810 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 69,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,100.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,910 Rs. 50,960 Rs.69,300 Chennai Rs. 45,260 Rs. 49,380 Rs.74,100 Kolkata Rs. 47,360 Rs. 50 060 Rs.69,300 Mumbai Rs. 46,810 Rs. 47,810 Rs.69,300