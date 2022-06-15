Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 15 June 2022

Gold rates today, 15 June 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,400 with a fall of Rs. 960 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,710 with a fall of Rs 1050. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,840 with a fall of Rs. 840 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,870 with a fall of Rs. 960. at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,400 with a fall of Rs. 960 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,710 with a fall of Rs 1050. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,840 with a fall of Rs. 840 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,870 with a fall of Rs. 960.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

