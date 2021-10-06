Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam hikes- 6 October 2021
Gold rates today, 6 October 2021: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,750 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 6 October 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,750 with a surge of Rs. 240 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,730 with a hike of Rs. 260. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,750 per 10 gram 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 240 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,730 with a hike of Rs. 260.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,750
Rs. 47,730
Rs.60,600
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,750
Rs. 47,730
Rs.64,800
Kerala
Rs. 43,750
Rs. 47,730
Rs.64,800
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,750
Rs. 47,730
Rs.64,800