Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 05 September 2021

Gold rates today, 05 September 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after a fall for a week.. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,500 with a hike of Rs. 300 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,550 with a hike of Rs 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,550 with a surge of Rs 330.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,500 with a surge of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,550 with a surge of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,500 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 300 and Rs. 48,550 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a hike of Rs.330. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 69,600 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,200. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.69,600 Hyderabad Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.65,200 Kerala Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.69,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.65,200