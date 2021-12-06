Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 06 December 2021

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,760 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,830 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,760 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,830 with a hike of Rs. 10.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,500 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,600

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam