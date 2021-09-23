Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 23 September 2021

Gold rates today, 23 September 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last three days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,850 with a surge of Rs 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,840 with a surge of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,850 per 10 gram 22 carat with a surge of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,840 with a surge of Rs. 380



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,850 with a surge of Rs 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,840 with a surge of Rs 380. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,850 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,840 with a hike of Rs.380. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,100 with a hike of Rs. 1300 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 60,900 with a hike of Rs. 1100. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.60,900 Hyderabad Rs. 43,850 Rs.65,100 Rs. 47,840 Kerala Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.60,900 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.65,100