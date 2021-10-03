Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges- 3 October 2021

Gold rates today, 3 October 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,500 with a hike of Rs.100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,460 with a hike of Rs 110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,500 per 10 gram 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,460 with a hike of Rs. 110



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,500 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,460 with a hike of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,500 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,460 with a hike of Rs. 110. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 64,600 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 60,500. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,500 Rs. 47,460 Rs.60,500 Hyderabad Rs. 43,500 Rs.64,600 Rs. 47,460 Kerala Rs. 43,500 Rs. 47,460 Rs.64,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,500 Rs. 47,460 Rs.64,600