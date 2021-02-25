Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 25 February 2021

Gold rate today on 25 February 2021: Gold rates today have fell down at all major cities on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,730 with a fall of Rs. 110. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,900 with a fall of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,090 with with a fall of Rs. 90. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,170 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 110 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 48,170 with a slash of Rs. 130.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,220 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 90 on both the metals. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,770 and Rs. 46,770 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 110 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,090 Rs.70,510 Chennai Rs. 44,170 Rs. 48,170 Rs.74,400 Kolkata Rs. 46,220 Rs. 48,970 Rs.70,510 Mumbai Rs. 45,770 Rs. 46,770 Rs.70,510

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.