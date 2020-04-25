Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 25 April 2020

Gold rates today on 25 April 2020: Gold rates in Indian markets have spiked up due to the slowdown in the rates at global markets and the silver rate has also gone up by Rs. 110 per kg to Rs. 42,530. The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 230 to Rs. 43,000 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 410 to Rs. 45,910

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have gone up by Rs. 840 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,500 and the rate of 24 carat gold are rose by Rs. 510 at Rs. 45,810. While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat spiked up by Rs. 610 to Rs. 42,810 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also rose by Rs. 510 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 45,910.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India also seen a surge of Rs. 790 to Rs 44,500 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also surged by Rs. 790 to Rs. 45,500 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars.







