Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 12 March 2021

Gold rate today on 12 March 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,980 with a hike of Rs. 380. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,300 with a hike of Rs. 350 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,330 with a hike of Rs. 380. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,500 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 300 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,340 with a surge of Rs. 360.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,330 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 180 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,970 with a hike of Rs. 180. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,710 and Rs. 44,710 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 280.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.67,400 Chennai Rs. 42,500 Rs. 46,340 Rs.67,400 Kolkata Rs. 44,330 Rs. 46,970 Rs.67,400 Mumbai Rs. 43,710 Rs. 44,710 Rs.67,400

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.