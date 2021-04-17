Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 17 April 2021

Gold rate today on 17 April 2021: Gold rates today have fall down at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,150 with a surge of Rs. 290 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs. 300. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,190 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 560 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,200 with Rs. 600 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,190 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 90 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,900 with a fall of Rs. 90. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,950 and Rs. 45,950 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 90 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,150 Rs. 50,300 Rs.68,500 Chennai Rs. 44,190 Rs. 48,200 Rs.73,400 Kolkata Rs. 46,190 Rs. 48,900 Rs.68,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,950 Rs. 45,950 Rs.68,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.