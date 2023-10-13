Live
Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
Gold prices remained flat at Rs 59,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.
New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 59,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver also ruled flat in at Rs 73,200 per kilogram. "Gold traded flat to positive on Friday, unchanged from its previous close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the overseas markets, gold is trading higher at USD 1,882 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 22.17 per ounce. Gold prices steadied as higher-than-expected inflation data in the US boosted the expectations that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates one more time this year, Gandhi said.
