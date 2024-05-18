  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Uttar Pradesh: Wrong CUET-UG paper distributed

Uttar Pradesh: Wrong CUET-UG paper distributed
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency said on Friday that the CUET-UG exam at a centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where the wrong question paper was...

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency said on Friday that the CUET-UG exam at a centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where the wrong question paper was distributed will be conducted on May 29.

The agency also denied reports of the question paper being leak at the centre. "The exam will be conducted on May 29 for over 220 students at an exam centre at Maharana Pratap Group of Colleges in Kanpur.

This decision was taken after a wrong question paper was distributed on May 15," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said. "There was no paper leak, the invigilators mistakenly distributed English medium question papers to Hindi medium students," the official added.

The NTA will also conduct the CUET-UG exam for Delhi centres on May 29 as the May 15 exam was postponed a night before, citing unavoidable reasons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X