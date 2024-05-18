Uttar Pradesh: Wrong CUET-UG paper distributed

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency said on Friday that the CUET-UG exam at a centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where the wrong question paper was distributed will be conducted on May 29.

The agency also denied reports of the question paper being leak at the centre. "The exam will be conducted on May 29 for over 220 students at an exam centre at Maharana Pratap Group of Colleges in Kanpur.

This decision was taken after a wrong question paper was distributed on May 15," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said. "There was no paper leak, the invigilators mistakenly distributed English medium question papers to Hindi medium students," the official added.

The NTA will also conduct the CUET-UG exam for Delhi centres on May 29 as the May 15 exam was postponed a night before, citing unavoidable reasons.

