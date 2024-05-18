Hyderabad: HSPA amps up demand for parents’ panels in schools

Hyderabad: As another academic year approaches and the establishment of a fee regulatory committee seems unlikely, the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) has intensified its longstanding demand for every private school to form a parents' committee.

Many schools in the city lack a parental body. Establishing one would ensure transparency in school affairs, keep parents informed about management decisions, and allow them to suggest solutions for improving their children's futures.

The members of HSPA expressed disappointment with the government's apathy, highlighting that despite their longstanding demands for fee regulation, no action has been taken despite years of advocacy. Additionally, the High Court ordered the TS govt to finalise guidelines and regulations two years ago, but no significant progress has been made since then.

K Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of HSPA, said, “Last year, in August, the School Education department, fearing contempt of court charges in the High Court, simply rehashed the old AP Education Act, issuing an order that is essentially useless. We have consistently urged for a parents' committee in every school, a provision even outlined in the AP Education Act, 1983. Yet the irony persists; it remains unimplemented. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has promised to focus on education. We hope this commitment is sincere and not just empty words to satisfy parents.”