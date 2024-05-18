Live
Visakhapatnam: Attack on a family takes political colour
- A man attacks 3 women, who are his neighbours, at Burma Camp
- While the victims allege that they were attacked by YSRCP supporters for voting in favour of 3-party alliance candidate, police make it clear that attack is the result of old enmities
Visakhapatnam : An attack on a family at Burma Colony takes political colour. While the victims claim a different version, police presented another version and political parties share a different reason for the incident.
A man attacked his neighbours, including three women, at Burma Camp. While the locals claimed that the family was attacked for voting in favour of a political party, the police, however, insist that the attack was due to an old rivalry.
The attacker Lokesh hit three persons, including two women, Dhana Lakshmi and Nookartnam. The victims claim that they were attacked for voting in favour of alliance party candidates. “The YSRCP supporters attacked us as we voted against them. Three of us, including my pregnant sister and brother, were severely injured,” the victims said. Meanwhile, the police made it clear that there was no political involvement in the issue and the violence was related to setting old rivalry between the two families. Expressing solidarity with the victims, former BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju interacted with the victims and took stock of the facts. The victims told the alliance north constituency candidate that they were attacked for casting their vote against the ruling party.
Demanding severe action against the perpetrators, Vishnu Kumar Raju called for a detailed probe into the incident on Friday.