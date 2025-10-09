Gold rises Rs2,600 to new record level

New Delhi:Gold prices rallied for the third straight day and gained Rs 2,600 to hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,26,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with strong global trends amid looming geopolitical uncertainties triggered by the prolonged shutdown of the US government.The precious metal has added Rs 6,000 in the past three days as global risk-aversion has prompted investors to rush for safe haven assets. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity had closed Rs 700 higher at Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday.