Gold, silver decline

New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday retreated from record levels to trade at Rs 1,07,670 per 10 grams, down by Rs 200, in the national capital due to fresh selling by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity also fell by Rs 200 to Rs 1,06,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). On Saturday, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged Rs 900 each to hit record highs of Rs 1,07,870 per 10 grams and Rs 1,07,000 per 10 grams, respectively, in the national capital. Silver also came under selling pressure, tumbling by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,26,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes).

The white metal scaled a lifetime high of Rs 1,27,000 per kg on Saturday. Meanwhile, in the futures market, gold and silver rebounded sharply from early losses and hit fresh peaks. On MCX, the precious metal futures for October delivery climbed Rs 447 or 0.41 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,08,175 per 10 grams. Similarly, December futures also advanced to breach Rs 1.09 lakh per 10-gram level, by jumping Rs 370, or 0.34