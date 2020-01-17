Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other cities on January 17

Hyderabad: The gold rates have recorded a mixed trend on Friday (January 17). It's interesting to see that the rate of 24-carat gold has reduced and at the same time the cost of 22-carat gold went up.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market dropped by Rs 70 and reached Rs 41,000. On the other side, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold hiked by Rs 370 and priced at Rs 38,020.

The cost of silver also went up by Rs 300 per kg and touched at Rs 49,300 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,000 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 38,020.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 340 and tagged at Rs 40,000. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also gone up by Rs 340 and marked at Rs 38,800. The cost of silver strengthened by Rs 300 per kg and priced at Rs 49,300.