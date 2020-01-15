Gold, silver rate in Hyderabad, other cities on January 15

Hyderabad: Here is a piece of good news if your planning to buy gold. The gold price has recorded a downtrend for the second consecutive day on Wednesday (January 15).

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has reduced by Rs 400 and reached Rs 41,060. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also came down by Rs 370 and touched Rs 37,640.

Following the yellow metal, the price of silver has declined by Rs 100 per kg costs Rs 48,900 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Here the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,060 and the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 37,640.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is lowered by Rs 350 and tagged at Rs 39,650. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also dropped by Rs 350 and marked at Rs 38,450. The cost of silver decreased by Rs 100 per kg and priced at Rs 48,900.