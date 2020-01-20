Gold, silver rates hiked in Hyderabad, other cities on January 20

Hyderabad: As the wedding season is approaching near once again the gold rate has recorded an upward trend on Monday (January 20). Following the yellow metal, the silver price has also hiked at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market went up by Rs 710 and reached Rs 41,760. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also hiked by Rs 190 and touched Rs 38,280.

The cost of silver also increased by Rs 100 per kg and priced at Rs 49,500 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,760 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 38,280.

Even in the Delhi market, the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has gone up by Rs 200 and tagged at Rs 40,300. In the same way, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also strengthened by Rs 200 and marked at Rs 39,100. The cost of silver increased by Rs 100 per kg and priced at Rs 49,500.