Gold, silver rates slightly reduced in Hyderabad, other cities on December 31

Hyderabad: The gold rates which increased for the last two weeks, have come down on Tuesday (December 31). The gold's downtrend in the international market has also shown its impact on the domestic market.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has dropped by Rs 20 and reached Rs 40,670. Similarly, the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold also reduced by Rs 30 and touched Rs 37,270.

Following the yellow metal, the silver price has also decreased by Rs 50 per kg and costs at Rs 49,300 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 40,670 and the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 37,270.

Even in the Delhi Market, the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold declined by Rs 50 and tagged at Rs 39,250. In the same way, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold has also weakened by Rs 50 and marked at Rs 38,050. The cost of silver also fell by Rs 50 and priced at Rs 49,300.