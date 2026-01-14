Gold, silver scales fresh peak amid sustained buying

New Delhi:Silver prices surged by Rs 6,000 to hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 2,71,000 per kg in the national capital, and gold climbed to yet another record of Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams amid sustained buying by the stockists.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white precious metal extended its gains for the third consecutive day by jumping Rs 6,000, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also rose by Rs 400 to hit a fresh record of Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams. In the global markets, spot gold eased by $10.93, or 0.24 per cent, to $4,586.49 per ounce, after touching a record of $4,630.47 per ounce on Monday.

Spot silver was traded 0.58 per cent higher at $85.64 per ounce in the overseas trade. In the previous session, the yellow precious metal had climbed Rs 2,900 to reach Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams. Traders attributed the surge to sustained demand for safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.