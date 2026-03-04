Oppo Find X9 Ultra Set for Global Debut, India Launch Likely This Year

Oppo is preparing to expand its premium smartphone portfolio globally, with the much-anticipated Find X9 Ultra now officially confirmed for launch beyond China. The announcement has sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts, particularly in India, where the device is expected to arrive later this year.

The global rollout signals Oppo’s growing confidence in its Ultra lineup, especially at a time when competition in the high-end Android segment is intensifying. Earlier this month, Xiaomi introduced its 17 Ultra model across European markets, while Vivo showcased its X300 Ultra at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. With rivals stepping up their flagship offerings, Oppo appears ready to enter the global Ultra race in full force.

Although the Find X9 Ultra is still progressing through regulatory certifications and is yet to make its official debut in China, Oppo has already hinted at broader international ambitions. The confirmation of a global release—even before its China launch—suggests the company views this model as a significant contender in the premium category.

One of the biggest talking points around the Find X9 Ultra is its camera system. Oppo says the Find X9 Ultra is “built to be your next camera" which highlights its obvious imaging capabilities. Staying true to its imaging-focused strategy, the company will once again collaborate with Hasselblad for camera tuning, aiming to deliver professional-grade photography experiences. Additional specifications related to the camera system are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

Leaks and early reports suggest that the device could feature an impressive 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Alongside this, the phone is tipped to include a 50MP telephoto sensor and two additional high-quality sensors, forming a powerful multi-camera setup. If these details hold true, the Find X9 Ultra could position itself among the most advanced camera smartphones of 2026.

On the performance front, Oppo has traditionally relied on MediaTek’s Dimensity processors for its Find X series. The Find X9 and X9 Pro models currently available in the market continue this trend, powered by MediaTek chipsets. However, speculation remains about whether Oppo might shift to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform for the Ultra model this year. A chipset change could further elevate the device’s flagship credentials, especially in global markets like India.

The existing Find X9 series models come equipped with a triple 50MP camera system that includes a 200MP telephoto lens and are backed by batteries exceeding 7,000mAh, along with 80W fast charging support. These features underline Oppo’s emphasis on endurance and performance in its premium offerings.

Pricing will be another key factor to watch. The Find X9 and X9 Pro have already seen price increases compared to previous generations. Given the enhanced camera hardware and flagship positioning, the Find X9 Ultra is also expected to follow a similar pricing trajectory.

With India emerging as a crucial battleground for premium Android smartphones, Oppo’s decision to bring the Find X9 Ultra to global markets could mark a strategic shift. If launched as expected, the device may significantly reshape the Ultra smartphone segment in the country.



