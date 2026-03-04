ICICI Prudential Life launches Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund for customers seeking stability and long-term wealth creation





Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manish Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, said, “The Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund offers customers a disciplined and transparent way to participate in equity markets by investing in fundamentally sound companies with a consistent dividend track record.





The fund’s strategy is structured around four pillars which includes dividend payout-focused stock selection, quality checks aimed at stronger financials and stable cash flows, diversification across multiple sectors, and a transparent, rule-based and disciplined investment process with periodic review and rebalancing.





Importantly, this new fund will empower our customers to stay invested with confidence, knowing their portfolio is aligned with financially strong and time-tested companies. This launch is another step in our journey towards a disciplined, transparent, and high-quality investment opportunity for our ULIP customers while also getting a life cover.”





The fund follows the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index, which tracks the performance of 50 companies selected from the broader BSE 500 universe that have consistently paid dividends over the past 10 years. The index comprises 50 constituents and is rebalanced annually. Through the fund, we are giving our customers access to companies that have demonstrated financial strength and commitment to shareholders over time.





Historically, the index factsheet presents annualised total returns of 33.63% over three years, 30.96% over five years and 20.40% over ten years, as of January 30, 2026, highlighting the long-term potential of a disciplined investment strategy. However, regulations may restrict the Company from investing in all the stocks in line with their weights in the index from time to time. As a result, there could be a possible tracking error. The fund adopts a passive, index-mirroring approach, tracking the stocks in the index instead of picking stocks actively.





The Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund is available with some of the Company’s popular ULIP products such as ICICI Pru Signature Assure, ICICI Pru SmartKid Assure, ICICI Pru Smart Insurance Plan Plus (SIP+) amongst other ULIP products available on www.iciciprulife.com.