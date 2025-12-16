Gold surges `4,000, hits lifetime high

New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs 4,000 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,37,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, tracking firm global cues, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,33,600 per 10 grams on Friday. “Gold prices scaled even higher as international spot gold surged towards the $ 4,350 zone, triggering a strong rally in the domestic market,” Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said. He added that the yellow metal reflected the global strength with a sharp gain, touching a fresh lifetime high.

Gold prices had earlier appreciated by Rs 3,200 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,34,800 per 10 grams on October 17.