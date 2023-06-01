Goldstone, Quantron in pact for mobility solutions

Hyderabad : City-based IT service provider Goldstone Technologies Limited (GTL) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Quantron AG, a German e-mobility major, to address the high potential fleet management market which is expected to grow to around Rs 5.8 lakh crore by 2032.

In an event at Hyderabad, both companies announced ajoint venture which would operate from Augsburg in Germany and Hyderabad in Telangana. Under the JV, a plan has been drawn to set up a US entity by Q3 (October - December) 2023.

The JV aims to offer OEM-agnostic mobility as a service (MaaS) solution. With their combined expertise, the company said it is well-positioned to shape a cleaner and more efficient future for mobility and logistics.

Michael Perschke, Chief Executive Officer, Quantron AG said, “We are looking forward to this partnership in a bid to address the Fleet Management markets which is projected to exceed $70 billion by 2032, combined with the Hydrogen Economy markets that anticipates over $320 billion in global investments by 2030.”

Having already onboarded Quantron and ETO Motors as clients, GTL will provide the software expertise and oversee platform integration, while Quantron will utilise the digital platform in its 360 degree ecosystem. The software features a Fleet Overview Dashboard, Driver Management, Trips Information, Geofencing, Charging or Re-fuelling Infrastructure Administration, Smart Navigator, Carbon Credits Tracking, Roadside Assistance, Reports Module, and Driver Mobile App.