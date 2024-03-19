Live
- India’s direct tax collections jump 20% to cross Rs 18. 9 lakh crore in 2023-24
- Hope Indian squash players will do well in LA 2028 Olympics, says Saurav Ghoshal on sidelines of PVL clash
- Provide infrastructure to students, conduct 10 exams in full swing - District Collector Uday Kumar
- Kumaraswamy writes to ECI seeking paramilitary forces for Bengaluru Rural seat
- Gurugram Police to apply for Elvish Yadav's production warrant on March 20
- K’taka CM, Dy CM have joined hands with water mafia: LoP Ashoka
- Legends Cricket Trophy: I hope that same result can be repeated in final, says NYSS Chadwick Walton
- JD-S committing suicide by fielding Deve Gowda's son-in-law on BJP ticket: Shivakumar
- Mahateja Creations Family Emotional Thriller 'Tenant' - The film is getting ready for release in the third week of April
- Municipal Chairman BS Keshav is about to join Congress party. Along with 18 councillors
Just In
GoodEnough to set up Rs 450 crore factory for energy storage systems in J&K
GoodEnough Energy on Tuesday announced that it would make an investment of over Rs 450 crore for setting up a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) gigafactory in Jammu & Kashmir.
New Delhi: GoodEnough Energy on Tuesday announced that it would make an investment of over Rs 450 crore for setting up a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) gigafactory in Jammu & Kashmir.
The gigafactory will ensure grid stability with an Initial capacity of 7GWh which will then be scaled up to 20 GWH capacity by 2026, the company said.
GoodEnough Energy founder Akash Kaushik said the company aims to support India’s Net-Zero goal and various industries with high CO2 emissions including molding industries (plastic etc.), automation, mining, hospitals, refineries, malls and shopping complexes with its 7GWH of annual storage leading to the reduction of over 5 Million tonne of CO2 emission in a year.
The Gigafactory will also create job opportunities for over 100 SMEs as vendors and suppliers and will boost job generation in the J&K region.
The announcement was made here at an event attended by Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary, MNRE, and Rahul Walawalkar, president, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).