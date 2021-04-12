Government committed to uplift MSME sector, says Nitin Gadkari

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that the government is committed to the uplift of the MSME sector in the country. He said, the government is taking several steps to increase the contribution of MSME's industries in the economy, facilitating export capabilities and generation of job in this sector.

He added that these steps will generate five crore employment in this sector. Mr Gadkari in a tweet said, "Addressing Conference on 'Digitalization: The Key for MSMEs Rise to Resilience'."

While addressing a conference on Digitalization-The Key for MSMEs Rise to Resilience today, the Minister said, the overall contribution of the MSME sector in the economy will be enhanced to 40 per cent from the present level of 30 per cent in the coming years. He said, works are in progress to increase the exports from MSME's industries.



In his address, he said, digitalization in MSME is the most important subject which is concerned with the development of MSMEs. But it is more important than the MSME to the ministry of MSME because presently the system in which we are implementing the schemes there are a lot of delays and red-tapism. Highlighting the importance of Digitalization in the MSME sector, Mr. Gadkari said, systems can be made transparent, time-bound and result-oriented through digitalization. As a minister, we have decided to digitalise the total system of administration in the department, which is very important to get good results from the system.

He said, E-market is the future of India and digitalization in marketing, manufacturing process and governance can take this sector to a new height.